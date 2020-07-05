Illinois reports 639 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting 639 new coronavirus cases across the state on Sunday.

Health officials also announced 6 more deaths related to the virus. This is the lowest number of deaths the state has reported in 24 hours since March 25.

The overall total of coronavirus cases in Illinois now stands at 147,251 and 7,020 deaths since the pandemic began.

There were 27, 235 COVID-19 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, according to IDPH. A total of 1,761,706 tests have been administered overall.

The statewide recovery rate sits at 94 percent.