Heat and humidity build in for the new work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A quiet and warm day across northern Illinois will give way to a few isolated showers and storms. However, heat and storms have only begun. Better chances for higher temperatures and better rain chances appear in the upcoming work week.

A weak high-pressure system is still taking over the Stateline. However, due to its lack of power, there will be a chance for a few early evening showers and storms. The coverage however will not be overwhelming and most of the Stateline should remain mostly dry. If you do see a shower or two, the biggest impacts to expect are quick, heavy downpours, gusty winds, and a few strikes of lightning.

Shower chances and low temperatures drop during the night.

For the rest of Sunday night, we return once more the tame might. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 60's and lower 70's, but we will feel a little stuffy. Humidity levels will remain low, but there will still be a slightly damp feel in the air. Any cloud cover will be driven out leaving optimal views of the night sky.

Monday will have a similar pattern to Sunday. Highs in the lower 90's, lower humidity levels, sunshine, and an overall summer-like feel. However, that might be the last day we get before even hotter temperatures and dew points arrive. The humidity levels are building up toward the '70s by Tuesday. This is where the "humid" vs. "uncomfortable" differentiation end.

Near triple digits heat index values are on the way to the Stateline.

Dew points this high will make temperatures feel like the upper 90's and maybe triple digits (100° - 105°). Wednesday seems to the hottest day in the forecast with highs reaching toward the middle 90's and heat indices getting close to the triple digits. This will put us in heat advisory territory if the trend continues. Thankfully, there will be scattered to isolated chances for showers and mixed throughout the forecast to help relieve us from some of the heat. The best chances for showers and thunderstorms will be Thursday evening into Friday.