Gig workers face shifting roles, competition in pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is pummeling the global economy and U.S. unemployment is reaching heights not seen since the Great Depression. That has left gig workers clamoring for jobs that often pay less while facing stiff competition from a crush of newly unemployed workers who are also trying to patch together a livelihood until the economy recovers. Upwork, a website that connects skilled freelance workers with jobs, has seen a 50% increase in signups by both workers and employers since the pandemic began. But reliance on contracted and temporary workers could have negative implications on job quality and security because it shifts risk onto the worker.