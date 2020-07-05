Freeport members gather for prayer vigil

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport police responded to a shots fire call in the 900 block of South Carroll Avenue in Freeport.

Officers say when they arrived, they found six people had been shot.

A 23-year-old Freeport man was pronounced dead.

While questions are still lingering about the shooting, community members are hoping prayer can help heal the situation.

Sunday evening, dozens of residents gathered at the corner where the shooting took place, to hold a prayer vigil.

People sang songs and prayed for the families and those affected by the shooting.

The group says now is the time for the community stand up against violence.

"What we are trying to do is dwell together in the community. All in unity to provide that peace and that love and have God's spirit in us because it is time out in this unrest, it's time out for this hatred, it's time out for this violence, it's time out for everything. We need change, we need answers. Violence is never the answer."