France returns remains of Algerian anti-colonial fighters

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — After decades in a French museum, the skulls of 24 Algerians who fought French colonial forces were formally repatriated to Algeria on Friday. With tears in his eyes, the Algerian president led the elaborate ceremony welcoming them home. The return of the skulls was the result of years of negotiations between Algerian and French officials, and comes amid a growing global reckoning with the legacy of colonialism. The remains will be on public display Saturday, and then will be buried Sunday, which is the 58th anniversary of Algeria’s independence from France.