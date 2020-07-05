Experts wonder how the pandemic will affect endangered birds

CHICAGO (AP) — Plovers usually return to places where they’ve successfully nested, but two federally endangered shorebirds have yet to return to the Lake Michigan coast. The Chicago Tribune reports that on June 18, four piping plovers chicks hatched on Montrose Beach. That’s where the first pair of plovers nested successfully for the first time in Chicago for decades. Named Monty and Rose, the couple of plovers fledged two chicks by the end of August last year. Now the surviving chicks have a few weeks of dodging predators before flying south and making the second act of Monty and Rose’s species-saving effort.