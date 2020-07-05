 Skip to Content

Erceg scores in Courage’s 1-0 victory over Red Stars

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Defender Abby Erceg’s header in the 81st minute gave the North Carolina Courage a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup. The two-time defending NWSL champions have won all three of their games in Utah to sit atop the tournament standings. Erceg’s goal, her seventh while with the Courage, decided a match that was marked by strong goalkeeping on both sides. Katelyn Rowland started in goal for the Courage and Alyssa Naeher was strong in net for the Red Stars.

