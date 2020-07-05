DeKalb County man, 77, dead after driving into embankments, submerged in water

WATERMAN, Ill. (WREX) — A 77-year-old man is dead after driving into two separate embankments early Sunday morning in DeKalb County.

This happened in the village of Waterman around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say Richard Helmold, 77, of Waterman, was driving a Chevy pickup south on Route 23 just north of Duffy Road when he went off the road and into a ditch and then kept going before crashing into another ditch.

Crews found Helmold submerged in water from a ravine and laying unresponsive.

Helmold was given CPR, but later pronounced dead at Kishwaukee Hospital.

The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage. According to police, Helmold had on a seat belt and the airbags were deployed.

The ravine was about 10 feet directly below the driver door, authorities say.