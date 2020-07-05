Cosby invokes systemic racism as he fights #MeToo conviction

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby has long championed personal responsibility in the Black community. It’s a stance that’s troubled Blacks who felt the comedian was ignoring structural barriers to success. But now the imprisoned 82-year-old Cosby is calling out systemic racism as he appeals his 2018 sex assault conviction. Cosby was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era. Prosecutors reopened his case after The Associated Press, five years ago this Monday, obtained his long-sealed deposition testimony from an accuser’s lawsuit. Now, his appeal is playing out as demonstrations erupt over America’s history of racial inequality. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in the case next year.