Beloit woman arrested for fourth OWI offense

LA PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A Beloit woman will spend the rest of the holiday weekend in jail after her arrest for her fourth offense of operating while intoxicated.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of W CTH 11 and S CTH G in La Prairie on Saturday.

Deputies say 55-year-old Dawn Spencer showed signs of being intoxicated and admitted she had been drinking. Spencer was arrested after field sobriety tests.

In addition to the OWI count, Spencer was arrested for three counts of operating while intoxicated-with a passenger under 16 years of age.

She was taken to the Rock County Jail. She is due in court on Monday, July 6.