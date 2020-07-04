US envoy forges ahead with troubled Taliban peace deal

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Washington’s envoy to Afghanistan is stressing the economic benefits of the peace deal with the Taliban, as he wrapped up a a week-long trip that included stops in Uzbekistan, Pakistan and the Gulf state of Qatar, where the Taliban negotiators are headquartered. Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said Saturday in a series of tweets that he had met with the Qatar Investment Authority and the Taliban’s chief negotiator in the tiny Gulf state’s capital of Doha. Khalilzad has forged ahead with the peace agreement even as it has run into new political obstacles both in the U.S. and regionally.