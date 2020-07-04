RYA make noise outside Winnebago County Justice Center on Fourth of July

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dozens of people gathered in downtown Rockford on Saturday not to celebrate the Fourth of July, but rather to protest against it.

Protesters with Rockford Youth Activism say the holiday doesn't represent everyone in our county because not everyone is treated equally.

People stood outside of the Winnebago County Justice Center chanting and calling for change in local policing systems.

Unlike other protests, this time people brought noisemakers like pots and pans to bang along with their chants.

The group says the goal of this is to show solidarity for the people locked up inside that may have been effected by racial injustice.

Spokesperson of RYA Leslie Rolfe says it's a way to spread awareness and spark change to overall equality.

"We want to make sure that we're pointing those things out to people. These systems that this day sort of celebrates some of those things they're victims of those systems. The independence and freedom gained by one set of people end up being the opposite for other set of people," said Rolfe.

Rockford Youth Activism encouraged people to ware black in solidarity for victims of racial injustice.