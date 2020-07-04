ROCKFORD (WREX) — Since the 1960's, the Rockford Speedway has had Fourth of July races to celebrate the holiday as well as entertain the community. This year things are different due to the pandemic, but the tradition holds strong. This is the second race the Speedway has held since returning from the pandemic.

Jody Deery has owned the Rockford Speedway for many years, and at age 95 she still lives for the thrill.

"It's still fun," said Deery. "It's still fun, I love it. Everybody is here to have a good time, this is what it's all about. Come and enjoy yourself."

Her son, David, is the General Manager at the Speedway and says it feels great to be back seeing the fans in the stands.

"We're encouraged, it was thrilling last week, the fans loved it. The crowds were just happy to be back together and do something."

To cap off the evening, there were fireworks for fans to enjoy while celebrating the Fourth of July.