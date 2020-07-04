Rockford Police respond to 2 shootings early July 4th; two people shot

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are investigating two shootings that happened early Saturday morning on the Fourth of July.

Police first responded to a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of Sun Court, according to a tweet.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two vehicles and a house hit by gunfire, according to police.

Authorities say one of the vehicles was occupied while the other vehicle was not, but police did not say if anyone was hurt in the shooting.

Police say the suspects were described as three black males, but no further information was provided.

A few hours later, Rockford Police responded to local hospitals just before 5:00 a.m. after two people walked in following a shooting in the 600 block of Ranger Street.

Police say the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are looking for a silver Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows that may be connected to the shooting on Ranger Street.

All of this comes just hours after two other incidents Rockford Police responded to on Friday involving violent crimes.

Police say someone was shot in a parking lot on the 3000 block of Jacqueline Drive shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. That victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier before that, around 3 p.m. Friday, authorities say an ice cream vendor was robbed at gunpoint on Green Street. The alleged suspects are described as two black males, about 20 years old with thin build and dressed in all black. One is about 5 feet 7 inches and the other is 5 feet 11 inches with long dreads, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information on these incidents to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

