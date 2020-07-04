Rivets Stadium host 4th of July firework show

LOVES PARK (WREX)— Rivets Stadium hosted the 4th of July fireworks Saturday. General manager Chad Bauer says his team came up with the idea after seeing surrounding cities cancel their firework shows.

The stadium got its plan approved by the Winnebago County Health Department weeks before the event. That plan included people practicing social distancing both inside and outside of the stadium. There was a limit to how many people could be inside the stadium. And cars outside of the stadium were parked with at least four spaces in between each car. Bauer says he hopes the show lifts people's spirits during the outbreak.

"For a lot of us, we are beaten down. We are tired of this. This is something that is more normal and this is the 4th of July, this is the greatest country to live in and we gotta celebrate this. We gotta celebrate that we have freedoms nobody else has," said Bauer.

Gates opened at 7:00 a.mm fireworks begin at around 9:30 p.m.