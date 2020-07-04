Remembering the man behind the Rockford 4th of July Celebration

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Every year in Rockford, fireworks light the sky. Thanks to a man named Joe Marino.

"Anytime he would meet someone, he would say 'Joe Marino, Rockford, Illinois.' It was like he had an asterisk next to his name. He was just proud of community and he just loved people," said Ted O'Donnell.

Eventually called "Mr. Fourth," the Rockford native kicked it off in 1963, when he raised enough money for Rockford's first ever 4th of July firework celebration. For 57 more years, that tradition was carried on.

"He believed that if you celebrate this country with the firework shows and the parade, you are doing your part as a community leader," said O'Donnell.

This year was different, though. As the outbreak forced the committee to cancel their annual plans.

"The city decided to pull that from us. Unfortunately we are not able to give anyone in the community anything this year, which is obviously emotional for us here," said O'Donnell.

Even though the 4th was Joe's favorite holiday, his family says he would have followed the city's decision to cancel the plans.

"Really take in your family, hold them in tighter and love them a little longer, he would tell us that right now especially the time that we are twiddling our thumbs on a day that we are usually downtown running around," said O'Donnell.

So when people celebrate July 4th in Rockford, they will still remember the life and dedication for Mr. Fourth.