Man charged with multiple attacks on girlfriend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a La Crosse man with repeatedly beating his girlfriend over the last three months. The La Crosse Tribune reports that 20-old Christian Bouquet was charged Thursday with 17 counts, including sexual assault, strangulation, battery, false imprisonment and recklessly endangering a person. According to a criminal complaint, Bouquet has been involved in numerous altercations with his girlfriend since April. He’s being held on a $50,000 bond. His girlfriend appeared via video conference during Bouquet’s court appearance Thursday and told the judge she was scared for her life. Bouquet put his head in his hands and began to cry.