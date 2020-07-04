Illinois sees 862 more virus cases and 10 more deaths

CHICAGO (AP) -- Illinois health officials say the daily total of coronavirus cases climbed by 862 and the number of people killed by the virus rose by 10. Saturday's update by the Illinois Department of Public Health brings the state's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 146,612 and the death toll to 7,014. As the number of cases has surged elsewhere in the United States, Illinois has not seen a daily total of confirmed cases greater than 1,000 since June 5.