Courtesy of Rockford Fire Department

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Fire Department says a house caught on fire Saturday morning.

Crews tweeted about the house fire just after 10 a.m.

Authorities say the home is in the 1800 block of Sauber Avenue.

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a structure fire at 1800 Sauber Avenue. pic.twitter.com/sDshpgkUgR — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) July 4, 2020

It is unknown if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX will update this story as we learn more.