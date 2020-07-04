Holiday weekend to remain hot, dry ahead of even warmer week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Fourth of July weekend is underway with warm temperatures and hardly any cooling relief from passing clouds. As hot as the holiday weekend is going to be, even more heat settles in by next week.

Red, white, and blazing heat:

Independence Day 2020 featured quite a bit of heat as most areas climbing into the lower 90s. It is July and on average, this month is the warmest one in the Rockford area. While it was toasty, temperatures fell well short of record high temperatures for the date. The all-time hottest July 4th actually occurred just eight years ago, when highs topped out over 100°.

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday are going to remain in the lower 90s, with heat indices approaching the upper 90s by late in the weekend.

When temperatures soar into the 90s, you look for cooling relief to come in the form of a few passing showers or even just clouds. Barely a cloud managed to develop under the influence of high pressure, keeping outdoor celebrations dry. The weekend continues the dry stretch as temperatures continue to show no signs of cooling.

Remaining hot!:

An impressive stretch of heat is underway in the Stateline, with consecutive 90°+ days ahead over the next seven days. High temperatures are likely to be warmest on Sunday, with temperatures topping out in the lower and middle 90s.

The longer range outlook shows no relief from the heat, with well above average temperatures favored across the Great Lakes Region.

For the most part, humidity for the second half of the weekend remains in check. While temperatures remain hot, heat index values are only going to be a few degrees warmer than air temperatures. That is going to change as the next work week begins.

Humidity returns with a vengeance:

Sunday features dew points generally in the 60s, but as winds shift toward the southwest by Monday, climbing dew points are in the offing. It wouldn't be summer after all if humidity remained low, right? Dew points through next week look to remain in the lower to middle 70s as the stagnant weather pattern persists. In fact, by midweek the region could find itself with heat index values over 100°. If that does verify, local National Weather Services could require the issuance of a heat advisory.

The added humidity is going to result in isolated chances for showers and thunderstorms. Storm chances look to be primarily diurnally-driven, which is the typical pattern of summertime storms. As temperatures at the surface heat up, the atmosphere responds in developing towering cumulus clouds. If they build enough, eventually they can produce rain and lightning.

As temperatures climb, drier than average conditions are likely through mid-July.

The coverage of storm chances remain pretty isolated, but by Thursday and Friday, as a cold front draws near, storm chances are going to be more widespread.