Earl Cameron, pioneering British film actor, dies at 102

Earl Cameron, who was one of the first Black actors to perform in mainstream British films and played supporting roles to enduring entertainment icons such as James Bond and the title character in “Doctor Who” before appearing in the U.N. thriller “The Interpreter” in his 80s, has died. He was 102. Cameron died Friday, according to The Royal Gazette newspaper in his native Bermuda. The British newspaper The Guardian, quoting the actor’s agent, said he died at home in Warwickshire, England. Cameron’s break into movies also broke barriers for British cinema. Cameron played a starring role in “Pool of London,” a 1951 crime noir that was the first British film to feature an interracial relationship