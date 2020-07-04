Dozens swim at Shorewood Park despite Rockford Park District’s warning

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Despite the Rockford Park District's warning not to swim in the Rock River due to strong currents, some people still decided to take a dip in the river.

Families took a dip, boaters took a break and children swam close to the shore at Shorewood Park in Loves Park.

One Rockford resident says she's been bringing her kids to swim at the park during the summer for years.

She says while other pools are closed due to COVID-19 as long as you are being cautious and staying socially distant swimming at the park should be allowed.

"It belongs to the boats and it belongs to the people. You need to pay attention to the currents. Tell your kids when boats are coming. Tell them to stay belly high and constantly keep an eye on them because it can be a dangerous thing when you don't pay attention and be safe," said Rockford resident Davina Giles.

The Rockford Park District does have signs at Shorewood Park saying swimming is not allowed.