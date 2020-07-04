Cherry-picking at Curran’s Orchard

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — People got their chance to pick their own bundle of sweet cherries.

Curran's Orchard opened it's cherry picking season today.

Guests were able to pick up a maximum of 20 pounds with of cherries.

Even though the orchard had a light crop of cherries this year, it was still able to provide families some fresh fruit.

"It's a family thing! They get to pick the cherries and go home and make a cherry pie with ice cream. Here is the best part, everybody is happy. In the fall, you sometimes get grumpy people but everybody is happy because they get to do something as a family," said orchard owner, Curran.

The orchard opened their cherry picking season early this year. Usually cherry lovers would have had to have waited until July 11th.