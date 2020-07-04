Boris Johnson’s father defends trip to Greece via Bulgaria

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s father has defended his decision to fly to Greece via Bulgaria in order to “COVID-proof” his property there before he rents it out. With a towel draped over his left shoulder, 79-year-old Stanley Johnson told reporters Friday that he wasn’t “100% up to speed” on the British public’s reaction to his trip. Johnson’s travels have earned criticism as violations of the spirit of Greece’s coronavirus restrictions and the overarching advice of Britain’s Foreign Office. Greece previously extended its ban on flights from the U.K. until July 15 amid concerns over Britain’s still-high coronavirus infection rates. Boris Johnson refused to get drawn into his father’s decision.