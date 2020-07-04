Bolsonaro, others shun masks at July 4 celebration in Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has attended a U.S. Independence Day celebration in Brazil’s capital at which participants declined to wear face masks, one day after he vetoed obligatory use of masks in private settings. Bolsonaro shared photos on social media of himself, four Cabinet ministers, other top aides and U.S. Ambassador Todd Chapman, none of whom were wearing masks despite being in close quarters at Saturday’s gathering. In light of the pandemic, the U.S. Embassy canceled its customary July 4th celebration in Brasilia this year and instead broadcast a ceremony online. Asked about the lack of masks at the gathering, the U.S. Embassy said in a statement that the meeting was private.