Asia Today: 3,000 Australians in Melbourne in hard lockdown

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Victoria state has recorded 108 new coronavirus cases, forcing authorities to lock down nine public housing towers and three more Melbourne suburbs. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews says 3,000 people in the housing towers will go into hard lockdown, meaning there will be no one allowed in or out. Residents in the Flemington and Kensington housing units will receive deliveries of food and medicine, along with alcohol support. Others can only leave their homes for food or essential supplies, medical care, exercise, work or education. After a recent flareup, Victoria has 509 active cases of COVID-19 with 25 people hospitalized, including three in intensive care. South Korea has reported 63 additional cases.