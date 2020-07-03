Winnebago Co. squad car involved in crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — A Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy was in a crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Illinois 251 and Route 173. Authorities say the deputy was driving on 251 with his emergency lights on when he and another driver collided.

The driver in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital. His injuries were reported as minor. The deputy was not hurt.

It's unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was ticketed.