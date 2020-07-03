White Mich. couple charged after gun pulled on Black family

A white couple face criminal charges after one of them was captured on video pulling a handgun on a Black woman and her daughters in a restaurant parking lot in Michigan. Oakland County prosecutors say Jillian and Eric Wuestenberg were arrested after Wednesday night’s confrontation and charged Thursday with felonious assault. The sheriff’s office says they were later arraigned and are free on a $50,000 personal bond. The sheriff says that as a condition of the bond, they must turn over all firearms, not engage in “assaultive behavior” and not leave Michigan. They’re next scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on July 14.