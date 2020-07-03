Walnut Grove Vocational Farm reopens

KIRKLAND (WREX) — A vocational farm for young adults with developmental disabilities reopens Friday.

The Walnut Grove Vocational Farm teaches people horticultural and agricultural skills. It is one of the largest locations run by the DeKalb County Community Gardens. The goal of the program is for people to get jobs.

"They are open to most anything that they learn out here," said DCCG Communications Director Jackie DiNatale. "As we saw a little bit ago, one of our program assistants Jean asked they were pounding in stakes and they were like 'bring out your Thor' and they were like 'yeah Thor!"

In recent years, five Walnut Grove participants found new jobs through the program.