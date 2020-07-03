UK scraps quarantine for some visitors as pubs set to reopen

LONDON (AP) — Britain is scrapping a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals from about 60 countries deemed “lower risk” for the coronavirus, including France, Spain, Germany and Italy. The United States is not included. The change takes effect July 10, just over a month after the U.K. began requiring international arrivals to self-isolate for two weeks. The government said the full list of exempted countries will be announced later Friday. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the U.S., which has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, won’t be on the list. The announcement comes as pubs, restaurants and hairdressers in England prepare to reopen Saturday in the country’s biggest step yet out of lockdown.