Rockford’s Champion: Looking Back at Fred VanVleet in the 2019 NBA Finals – Final Thoughts

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As we wrap up our Rockford's Champion series, we get some final thoughts from VanVleet's friends and family on what his run to an NBA title meant to them and to the city of Rockford. VanVleet became Rockford's first NBA champion through years of hard work and sacrifice. He climbed and climbed until he finally reached the top of the mountain, bringing the Larry O'Brien Trophy back home to Rockford.

Joe Danforth (Fred's stepdad): "All that hard work paid off. Little special things happened along the way. Going to the right school, being involved with the right coaches, all those things played a part. It was all a step to where he's at now. He's doing the right things at the right time."

Darnell VanVleet (Fred's Business Manager and brother): "For most people in life, when they get an opportunity, they're just happy to have the opportunity and they feel like they'll get another one. With Fred, he takes every one like it's his last one. Which is why I feel you've seen the passion. Most guys will say, I'm young, I'm in the NBA, I'm kind of good, I might get back. He took the approach as to where this is probably my last time I'm ever going to be here so I'm going to leave it all out there. And that's what we saw."

Marquez Beeks (Fred's Marketing Director and longtime friend): "A lot of guys, once they get to a certain stature, don't really hang out with the guys they came up with. That's been one of the main things about him. We've been the same since we all met in 4th or 5th grade. It's a blessing for us to experience it with him and feel like we're a part of something as well."

Jordan Hardy (Fly Guy Films Owner and Fred's longtime friend): "When they come up, you can't forget about who you came up with. We were all around. I played basketball with him from 6th grade all the way up until high school. Same with Keffer, obviously Darnell is his brother and Airamis is his cousin, he's been around forever. We kept that same family-oriented until now, even at the highest point of his career."

Fred VanVleet: "Some of my favorite scenes, interviews, content that I've ever seen is just that pure, raw emotion, excitement, love and people take for granted how much sports means to people. You look back at something like that and you can see that really had a real impact on people's lives, especially for that moment. I always like to go back and watch those scenes and some of that content during that time. It was a special time for sure."

Susan Danforth (Fred's mom): "Watching that happen. You can't want anything more for your kid than to reach the highest level in anything they choose to do. In his case, it's basketball and we kind of expect it because he's such a winner."

Winner. A word that perfectly sums up Fred VanVleet. From reaching state in high school and the Final Four in college, and finally bringing home the biggest prize in basketball all while sharing the journey with his hometown, and providing hope for the next generation. That's what makes Fred VanVleet Rockford's Champion.