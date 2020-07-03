Rockford Speedway geared up for annual Fourth of July race

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Speedway will still hold it's annual Fourth of July races amid the Coronavirus pandemic. With crowds limited to 28 percent capacity, things may not feel the same, but the show goes on. General Manager David Deery is excited to have some sort of normalcy back.

"It was thrilling last week. The fans loved it," said Deery. "The crowds were just happy to be back together. It's been very stressful. It's day-to-day, it's minute-to-minute because things as we know change rapidly in today's world. So we're fortunate to set the baseline last weekend and hopefully we can build off of there."

Jody Deery, the owner of the Rockford Speedway, is 95 years old. After all these years, she still looks forward to the Fourth of July races.

"It's still fun," Deery said with a smile. "It's exciting to see these young men doing the things that they're doing and the excitement of the races and the crowd involved, it's a very exciting business."

The races conclude with fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.