Rockford Police search for suspects in Thursday night shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man was shot multiple times Thursday night in Rockford and police are still searching for who did it.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on the 1000 black of Filmore Street. Police say the man has life-threatening injuries.

While investigators didn't have a suspect description, they did say the shots were fired by people in a newer, white pickup truck. Officers also found a fun near the scene.

If you have any information on this case, call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.