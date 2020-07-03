Rockford Park District warns against swimming in Rock River

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The heat is on this week in Rockford. While taking a dip in the water may sound refreshing, the Rockford Park District says don't do it in the Rock River.

The park district says that's because of the uncertainty of the river currents. It warns it could be dangerous. Swimming is not allowed at Shorewood Park in Loves Park or Levings Lake in Rockford.

There are, however, some alternatives it suggests. Free automatic spray pads are available at nearly a dozen parks and playgrounds across the city. Below is a list of where you can find them.

o Beattie Playground (1251 Rural Street, Rockford, IL)

o Bloom School Playground (2901 Pelham Road, Rockford, IL)

o Brown Park (2010 North Main Street, Rockford, IL)

o Harmon Park (1924 East Gate Parkway, Rockford, IL)

o Highland Park (3011 Rural St., Rockford, IL)

o Keye-Mallquist Park (1702 11th Street, Rockford, IL)

o Liberty Park (1555 Morgan Street, Rockford, IL)

o Mandeville Park (650 Montague Road, Rockford, IL)

o Sabrooke Playground (2900 Kishwaukee St., Rockford, IL)

o S. Henrietta Park (527 S. Henrietta Street, Rockford, IL)

And while you can't swim at Levings Lake, you can wakeboard at the West Rock Wake Park there. It's open this weekend 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations are required.