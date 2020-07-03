Poland wants generous EU budget for Central Europe

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda says European Union’s budget for the coming years should be generous for Central European nations, which aim to help drive the economic recovery from the coronavirus recession. Duda spoke Friday to open a meeting of prime ministers of the Visegrad Group, a regional cooperation group that also includes the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. Poland is taking the rotational presidency of the Visegrad Group. Duda urged the government leaders to agree on a joint strategy for budget negotiations among the 27 EU members. Some EU countries want the budget reduced for Poland and Hungary over their rule of law record.