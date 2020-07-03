Mexican soldiers kill 12 gunmen in city on border with Texas

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s military says soldiers patrolling in the border city of Nuevo Laredo across from Texas came under fire from drug cartel gunmen, then killed 12 of their attackers in a gunbattle. The Defense Department says three army patrol trucks were hit by gunfire Friday, but no troops were hurt. The gunmen are believed to belong to the Cartel of the Northeast, a split-off of the old Zetas cartel. The department said one of the attackers’ burned-out pickups was left at the scene, and eight assault rifles and two .50-caliber sniper rifles were found. Nuevo Laredo has been the scene of bloody gunfights in recent years.