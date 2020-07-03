Independence Day weekend stays dry, but rain returns next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures in the Stateline will be our biggest concern well into next week. However, shower chances creep into the forecast for several days besides the holiday.

Friday's Slight Rain Chances:

A slight disturbance in the atmosphere will lead to chances for showers and thunderstorms in the Stateline. However, if you are looking for rainfall to water any grass or plants then you may be out of luck. These changes will mainly reside north of I-88 and coverage will not be overwhelming. Any showers and storms will dissipate as the sun sets, so hopes should not remain high.

Later in the night, we clear out nicely from any remaining cloud cover leading to mostly clear skies. Temperatures will also be on the decline as many areas drop into the mid-'60s for Saturday morning. By this point, our high-pressure system will take over the mid-west leading to warmer and drier conditions.

Happy Independence Day!

We all receive a gift for the holiday weekend and that's an abundance of sunshine. Areas in the Stateline will not be seeing any chances for showers at least until Sunday. The biggest thing to look out for is the high temperatures. Highs for the 4th of July reach into the lower 90's with heat indices reaching toward the middle 90's. We are keeping the dew points low in the middle 60's. This will limit heat index values for the weekend, so enjoy it will you can.

Now, if we compare this to our past record high temperature of 102°F set back in 2012 then we are in luck. We stay below that at least for the holiday. However, you still need to take precautions despite the limited heat. Stay hydrated, limit your time outdoors, and keep an eye on your kids and pets for heat-related illnesses. Sunday is a repeat of Saturday, but the chance for rain is a little higher.

Rain & Heat:

The weekend heat continues into the next work week and could provide dangerous heat indices. Heat index values may climb close to the triple digits as dew points begin to climb. The only factor that may limit this is the chances for rain increase as well. Our friendly high-pressure system pushes out of the Stateline just enough to provide us with storm chances starting Monday. This could greatly divert any dangerously high heat index values. The best chance for rainfall and evening storms starts on Tuesday.