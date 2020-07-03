Friday Fun at Home – 4th of July Corn on the Cob Eating Contest

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While staying at home, 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne thought he would have some fun on Fridays to make the most of his time at home. Every Friday at 6, Derek will feature a new activity that can be done at home. It will be something that will get the blood flowing and get the positive vibes going for the weekend. And they'll usually feature his 3-year-old son Julian.

In honor of the 4th of July weekend, we have Captain America saving the day from the evil Cornman, who's trying to put a damper on 4th of July celebrations. Captain America wins, and Derek and Julian are able to resume their corn on the cob eating contest. Everyone's a winner with corn on the grill!