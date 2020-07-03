Ethiopia’s PM accuses dissidents of taking up arms in unrest

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister says dissidents he recently extended an offer of peace have “taken up arms” in revolt against the government in a week of deadly unrest that followed the killing of a popular singer. Abiy Ahmed says those who participate “in the destruction of the nation cannot be considered guardians of the nation.” More than 80 people were killed following the shooting death on Monday of Hachalu Hundessa, a prominent voice in anti-government protests that led to Abiy coming to power in 2018. The unrest poses the prime minister’s greatest domestic test since he took office.