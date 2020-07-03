City of Rockford says it does not have cooling shelters, Miss Carly’s offers help

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Despite the heat this week, the City of Rockford says it does not have cooling shelters this year.

The city says it could not find any locations to hold its cooling center. Places that were willing to do so in 2018 did not want to take part this year because of COVID-19.

If you are in downtown Rockford and need to cool off this weekend, Miss Carly's is here to help. The shelter is stocked with water bottles, cooling towels and popsicles for people who are overheating. Miss Carly's also has instant ice packs for people with more extreme cases of heat. Miss Carly's Owner Carly Rice says you don't have to run a shelter to help out during times like this.

"It's just important in the summer time as in the winter as well to just ask people, "Are you okay?" said Rice. "How are you doing?' And be kinder to them. No one feels good when they're hot, hungry and tired."

To help serve people in the heat, Miss Carly's is looking for donations of water bottles, popsicles and $5 gift cards to restaurants.