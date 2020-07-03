California governor urges mask-wearing as virus cases rise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor is urging people to wear masks and skip Fourth of July family gatherings as the state’s coronavirus tally rises. But Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday said he’d rely on people using common sense rather than strict enforcement of the face-covering order. Rates of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have soared in the past two weeks after falling last month. Newsom announced a sweeping ad campaign to get people to wear masks. State authorities also sent letters Thursday to about 350,000 businesses warning that failure to implement the face coverings order could result in fines and potential criminal prosecution.