4.9-magnitude quake hits near Puerto Rico; house damaged

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 4.9-magnitude earthquake has struck just southwest of Puerto Rico. There were no reported casualties. The quake was felt across the U.S. territory and is the latest in a series of tremors that began in late December and have damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes. Ángel Vázquez, who oversees the emergency management agency in Ponce, says a house collapsed in the town of Lajas. Officials say the house was empty and slated for demolition. The U.S. Geological Survey says the latest quake struck five kilometers (three miles) southeast of La Parguera.