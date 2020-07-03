19 dead as train hits bus carrying Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a passenger train has crashed into a bus carrying Sikh pilgrims at an unmanned railway crossing in eastern Pakistan, killing at least 19 people. Several pilgrims were also injured in Friday’s incident in the district of Sheikhupura in Punjab province. Police say they transported the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Officials said the Sikh pilgrims were from the northwestern city of Peshawar and were returning from the shrine of Nankana Sahib in the district of Sheikupura. Sikhs have several shrines of their religious leaders in Pakistan.