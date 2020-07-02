Zooming in to start unprecedented MLB summer camp amid virus

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward was meeting with his entire team before the start of MLB’s unprecedented summer training camp. This time it was on Zoom instead of in person like before spring training 4 1/2 months ago. The New York Mets will resume practice with 60-year-old hitting coach Chili Davis working with hitters remotely instead of at Citi Field. Weights and exercise equipment are set up in the concourse under the seats at Fenway Park. Things certainly are different for baseball’s resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic. Camps are opening three weeks before the start of a 60-game regular season.