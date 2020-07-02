Video: Florida police laugh after shooting rubber bullets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Newly released body camera footage shows Florida police officers laughing and celebrating after shooting rubber bullets at a protest last month in which a Black woman was shot in the face and seriously injured. Fort Lauderdale police posted a video on its official YouTube channel Wednesday taken from the body camera of a detective on May 31. During one section of the video, the detective and a fellow officer begin laughing and joking about the protesters they fired at with rubber bullets. LaToya Ratlieff was shot in the face during the incident. She says she suffered a fractured skull and required 20 stitches.