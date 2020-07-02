US tries to seize Iranian gas heading toward Venezuela

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. federal prosecutors are seeking to seize four tankers they say are sailing toward Venezuela with 1.1 million barrels of gasoline supplied by Iran. The civil forfeiture complaint filed late Wednesday in District of Columbia is the latest attempt to disrupt ever-closer trade ties between the two heavily sanctioned anti-American allies. The Trump administration has been stepping up pressure on ship owners to abide with sanctions against U.S. adversaries. In May five Iranian tankers were welcomed to Venezuela by President Nicolás Maduro in what he heralded as a victory against U.S. imperialism. Venezuela doesn’t refine enough gasoline despite having the world’s largest crude reserves.