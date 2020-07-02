UK judge rejects tabloid’s bid to throw out Depp libel suit

LONDON (AP) — A British judge has rejected an attempt by tabloid newspaper The Sun to quash a libel suit brought by actor Johnny Depp over an article claiming he abused his ex-wife. Depp is suing the newspaper’s publisher and editor over a 2018 article claiming the actor was violent and abusive to Amber Heard. The Sun’s lawyers applied for the case to be dismissed because Depp failed to disclose text messages showing that he tried to buy drugs while he was in Australia with Heard in 2015. He strongly denies the allegations. Judge Andrew Nicol said “in my view It would not be just to strike out the claim.” He said the full hearing could begin on Tuesday as scheduled.