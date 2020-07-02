Intel chiefs brief congressional leaders on Russia bounties

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence chiefs are conducting classified briefings for congressional leaders who have demanded more answers about an intelligence assessment that Russia offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan. CIA Director Gina Haspel and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe are meeting Thursday with the so-called “gang of eight” of top lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The group includes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the top Republicans and Democrats on the two intelligence committees. President Donald Trump has denounced news reports about the assessments a “hoax,” but hasn’t directly addressed their substance or whether the U.S. has or will respond to Russia.