Russia denies supplying weapons to Afghanistan’s Taliban

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that Moscow has never delivered weapons to the Taliban movement in Afghanistan, countering U.S. allegations. Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova rejected a claim by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said Wednesday that he had repeatedly raised the issue during his talks with the Russians. Zakharova charged that “Russia has only supplied weapons to the legitimate government of Afghanistan, which is well known.” Russia, which long has been critical of the U.S.-led operation in Afghanistan, welcomed February’s peace deal between the U.S. and the Taliban aimed at ending the protracted war.