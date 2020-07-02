Rockford museums gear up to reopen for children to play and learn

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Museums in Rockford will soon be an option again for families to learn and play. But comfort could play a big role in the success of reopening.

It's been a long time coming for museums in Rockford.

"I'm smiling from ear to ear," said Discovery Center Museum Marketing Director Ann Marie Walker.

"You can't see my smile right now but I am so excited," said Burpee Museum of Natural History Executive Director Anne Weerda.

The Discovery Center and the Burpee Museum are gearing up to reopen under COVID-19 restrictions.

"We'll do a temperature check of everyone. We'll ask them a few simple health screening questions. They'll have made their reservations online which is a big and a new thing for folks because we haven't done that in the past," said Walker.

When the Discovery Center opens next week, Walker says visitors will have to bring their e-ticket to get scanned. She says visitors will then get two hours to have a personalized interactive experience.

"We're going to be wiping down any hard surfaces. We're wiping down buttons and door handles and everything like that. We've purchased three sets of toys and so during each shift a clean set will be put out," said Walker.

"Kids are big touchers. They are touching the railings. They are touching the elevator buttons. We've got to clean it all," said Weerda.

The executive director says high touch exhibits are closed off but the museum is taking steps to make the trip as exciting and safe as possible.

"We're also giving guests a pencil so if they choose to press the button on the elevator or perhaps maybe to play the video they can do that with a pencil or bring a pencil from home. If they don't want to touch anything in the museum while they are here so they can still enjoy the interactive experience," said Weerda.

Filling a space designed for children to learn once again

"We can't wait to hear those squeals of laughter," said Walker.

The Burpee Museum of Natural History will reopen to the public Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and for members during the week on a reservation basis.

The Discovery Center will reopen Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. staring July 8.